Diverse range of industries recognised at Hawke's Bay business awards night

Doug Ducker, former managing director of Pan Pac, who was with the company for 45 years, was named the Napier City Council, Hawke's Bay Leader/Employer of the Year. Photo / File

It was a diverse range of businesses and industries celebrated at the 2020 Pan Pac Hawke's Bay Business Awards on Friday night.

Presented by the Hawke's Bay Chamber of Commerce, the awards showcased businesses and business people throughout the region, highlighting innovation and excellence, coupled with business practices that maximise overall performance.

A group of men from the Youth Unit of Hawke's Bay Regional Prison were named the Young Enterprise Regional Winner for their Fit 2 Go product designed to improve the quality and health outcomes for rough sleepers in their communities.

They are now in the running for the Young Enterprise National Awards to be held in Wellington on December 10.

The overall winner of the Pan Pac Supreme Business for 2020, Quality Roading Services (QRS), were a worthy victor among a strong selection of companies.

Chief executive officer Nigel Pollock said he was proud of his team of 100 staff and their commitment to not only the job but their whanau and wider Wairoa District.

The company manages several local quarries and takes on multiple civil construction projects, operating in a competitive environment and an isolated area that brings substantial challenges.

Category Winners and challengers for the Supreme Award were:

- EIT, Excellence in Innovation – The Clean Crew

- NZME, People's Choice Award – Wardini Books

- Great Things Grow Here, Outstanding Community Contribution – Quality Roading Services (QRS)

- Hawke's Bay Regional Council, Excellence in Sustainability – Good Vibes Fungi

- Napier City Council, Hawke's Bay Leader/Employer of the Year - Doug Ducker

- Pan Pac Forest Products Ltd, Supreme Business 2020 – Quality Roading Services (QRS)