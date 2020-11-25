Disqualified driver wanted to test new car

A Dannevirke District Court judge was left unimpressed with a disqualified driver's reason for getting behind the wheel of a car.

Corey Maketa Brooke was facing his third charge of driving while disqualified.

Judge Jonathan Krebs said he was not impressed with Brooke's reason for driving.

"You told police you had bought a new car and you wanted to try it out. It's just stupid buying a new car when you are a disqualified driver."

Brooke was sentenced to 150 hours' community work and nine months' supervision.

Judge Krebs said a probation report indicated that Brooke's attitude influenced his offending.

"If you choose to drive again then I suspect the next time you appear in court you will be sentenced to home detention."

Also appearing was Mate Victor Roderick Antunovich who was facing a charge of breaching extended supervision.

The court was told Antunovich had been engaging with Probation.

Judge Kerbs said Antunovich was under a 10-year supervision sentence and had one year to go. But he breached the order consuming cannabis.

"You've done pretty well and now you are back on track."

Antunovich was convicted and ordered to come up for sentence within six months.