Discharge warning: Avoid contact with water from Napier inner harbour

Napier City Council is urging the public to avoid contact with the water in the inner harbour.

About 11am Tuesday a staff member driving past the corner of West Quay and Pandora Road noticed a discharge from manholes in the area.

This discharge had run into the roadway, and into the stormwater network. "It was unclear whether the discharge had reached the inner harbour," a spokesperson said.

The cause appeared to have been a blockage in the wastewater network, which was later cleared by staff.

The source of the discharge is under investigation.

Samples have been taken and the stormwater network pipe which discharges into the harbour.