DHB rolling out mobile vaccination clinics for Tararua

Pop up vaccination clinics are proving popular as a way of getting the vaccine without having to balance other responsibilities.

Pop up vaccination clinics are proving popular as a way of getting the vaccine without having to balance other responsibilities.

Mid Central District Health Board is bringing a new mobile "pop-up" vaccination unit to workplaces or community groups in the region, including Tararua.

Employers and community leaders were being encouraged to register interest for the new mobile vaccination unit.

Pop-up clinics had already proved popular with employers.

Covid-19 Vaccination Programme senior responsible officer Deborah Davies said the van would support an increase in pop-up vaccination sites.

"In the event of a Covid outbreak, the impact on workplaces can be quite substantial, with long absences and the potential for the virus to spread between staff members," Davies said.

"The vaccine significantly reduces the likelihood of staff catching or spreading the virus, and ensure that if a staff member does get ill, they are less likely to experience serious illness."

She said the pop-up workplace clinics would provide first and second doses of the vaccine to anyone over the age of 12 who was eligible.

It was acknowledged that for some, getting into a central vaccination site or walk-in clinic wasn't easy when balancing work and family responsibilities.

The clinics could be held anywhere in the region.

Davies said employers could support their staff by registering their interest for a pop-up clinic.

She said it meant staff could not only get vaccinated, but ask any questions they had about the vaccine itself.

"Getting a vaccine is an important step you can take to protect not only yourself and your whānau from the effects of the virus, but also your staff and workplace. We encourage any business with unvaccinated staff to register their interest."

To register, email covacc@midcentraldhb.govt.nz with your business name, contact details and approximate number of staff.