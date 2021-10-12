'Devastating': Hawke's Bay Wine Auction cancelled for second year

The Hawke's Bay Wine Auction event for this year has been cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions and ongoing uncertainty. Photo / NZME

Event organisers said it was "extremely disappointing" the event had to be cancelled, adding it was a difficult decision. Photo / NZME

By Gianina Schwanecke

The country's oldest wine auction has been cancelled for a second time as Covid-19 continues to impact the events industry.

This year's Hawke's Bay Wine Auction, set to mark its 30th anniversary, was supposed to be held on September 18 but was pushed back to November 13 due to ongoing crowd restrictions.

Now event organisers have made the difficult decision to cancel the event.

General manager Elisha Milmine said the event committee had worked through every event scenario consider the ongoing Covid-19 risks and alert level restrictions.

"Unfortunately, it is clear to us that we are not able to safely stage the 30th Hawke's Bay Wine Auction in 2021.

"This decision has not been made lightly, our priority is keeping all involved healthy and safe."

Currently, Auckland, Waikato and Northland are at alert level 3, with the rest of New Zealand at level 2. Events are restricted to a maximum of 100 people outdoors and 50 people inside.

She said it was "extremely disappointing", as the sell-out event was lined up to be a great celebration of the amazing wines and artwork by John Lancashire.

The event is now planned to be held next year, on September 17 at ToiToi Hawke's Bay Arts and Events Centre in Hastings.

Last year's Hawke's Bay Wine Auction in Hastings drew more the 650 people and raised more than $300,000 for Cranford Hospice. Photo / NZME

"By this time, we are hopeful that we will be able to deliver a safe and seamless experience celebrating Hawke's Bay wines, while raising much-needed funds for Cranford Hospice.

"We are so grateful for the understanding of everyone involved. With all our sponsors and key people supporting this decision."

Organisers hope to offer the same auction lots but are working through the details. Ticket holders have also been contacted.

Milmine said it had been "devastating" for organisers not to be able to be in a position to raise the much-needed funds for Cranford Hospice this year.

The 2020 event reached a new record, after raising more than $300,000.

It was also disappointing for the committee, who were also forced to cancel the Pre-Tasting event in August when the country entered alert level 4 restrictions just one day before the event.