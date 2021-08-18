Delta outbreak: All quiet on the Dannevirke front

Popular shops and eateries remain closed.

Dannevirke seems to be coping with the lockdown.

While some people have been seen walking the streets without a mask, others are doing their best to follow protocols.

Popular eateries and shops remain closed with only those offering essentials allowed to open.

Meanwhile, those organisations that still need to operate under lockdown conditions are making the best of things.

Eileen Mary Residential Care facility manager Darlene Amboy said she was making sure the elderly residents were educated on what they needed to do during the lockdown.

She said there was also entertainment organised for the residents.

"Activities are very important to keep them occupied."

Daily meetings were being held to update staff on the situation.

Amboy said she was also making sure staff were taking some "personal self-responsibility" for their own health.

She said she was following infection control procedures, which included wearing masks and having sanitiser on hand.

Restrictions for family members who wanted to visit were in place but there were situations that would be considered on compassionate grounds.

"Families are very understanding," Amboy said.

Schools remain closed with some schools telling parents and students not to stress too much.

In a message on Totara College's Facebook page, it said the principal had been planning for the eventuality.

"Our focus is that you and all of our students are well and safe."

Ruahine School posted a note saying there would be low-key literacy and maths learning for pupils.

The post said it was designed to "help keep your children busy and not to add pressure".

Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Tamaki Nui a Rua advised on their Facebook page that, due to the short notice, they wouldn't be distributing laptops.

However, if the lockdown continued into next week, they would be looking into restarting distance learning.

Dannevirke High School posted, saying that staff were waiting to see when they could access the school to get laptops for senior students who needed them.

"As soon as we hear and put in a plan, we will let you all know."

MidCentral DHB has resumed vaccinations.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Kelvin Billinghurst said the focus would be on healthcare and essential workers and eligible groups already booked.

Those aged 40 and over could also book their appointment.

Some initial bookings might need to be rescheduled due to requirements for level 4 health and safety measures.

"If you have a cancelled vaccination appointment, we will be in touch over the next week to provide information about how to rebook," Dr Billinghurst said.

"If your vaccination appointment is on or after Friday, August 20, and you have not heard from us, please attend your vaccination appointment as planned."

Healthcare workers, including all community-based staff, who have not yet received their Covid-19 vaccination are invited to call 0800 MDHB VAX (0800 6342 829) to book their appointment.