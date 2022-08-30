Decision time: Deferral or payment for $260k Water Holdings Hawke's Bay consent debt

The first protesters arrive outside regional council ahead of Wednesday's meeting on unpaid CHB water-storage scheme fees. Photo Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay Regional Council will make a decision on whether to pursue payment or defer collection of charges for Water Holdings Hawke's Bay's Ruataniwha water storage consents in a meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

Water Holdings Hawke's Bay is required to pay Section 36 freshwater science charges on the consents annually.

Water Holdings Hawke's Bay hasn't paid for the past two years, and now owes the council $259,805, with another charge of more than $150,000 due by March 2023.

Water Holdings Hawke's Bay requested a deferral of its charges until such time as the consents can be exercised.

Protestors from Wise Water Use Hawke's Bay against the debt being deferred gathered outside the Hawke's Bay Regional council building, holding signage accusing Water Holdings Hawke's Bay of being "water barons".

Trevor Le Lievre, spokesperson for Wise Water Use, said he believed Water Holdings Hawke's Bay had no intention of paying the debt if their consents weren't executed.

If an application to extend the consents lapse dates to 2030 is granted next month, the total amount owed could continue to accrue for eight years, up to $1.48 million.

The Ruataniwha Dam, which the Hawke's Bay Regional Council first began investigations into in 2008, was originally intended as a long-term, sustainable water supply solution for Central Hawke's Bay.

The Supreme Court found in 2017 that the Minister of Conservation acted illegally by trying to make 22 hectares of Ruahine Forest Park available for exchange to Hawke's Bay Regional Investment Company Ltd (HBRIC) for the $330 million project.

As a result, the Hawke's Bay Regional Council voted unanimously in 2017 to move on from the Ruataniwha Water Storage Scheme and focus its efforts on other priorities after about $20 million of ratepayers' money had already been invested into the project.

Water Holdings Hawke's Bay are pushing for a similar project under a new name, the Makaroro Storage Scheme, using the same consents it purchased from the council.

Freshwater science charges are intended to recoup 35 per cent of the cost of the council's monitoring and management of effects, or potential effects, of consents on the region's freshwater resources.

The way the charges were calculated by the council changed in June 2021 and the new methodology has led to significantly higher costs for Water Holdings' consents.

The collective consent fees are the largest set of charges due from any resource consent holder in the region due to the size of the water takes and discharges that are consented.

The total volume of water consented to be stored within the reservoir exceeds the total estimated actual groundwater take from all users on the Heretaunga Plains in any given year.

A council spokeswoman confirmed earlier there will be no extra cost for ratepayers no matter what option is chosen.

However, if the consents lapse, some or all the funds owed cannot be recovered or remission of future charges is proposed, then other consent holders across the region could expect up to 17 per cent increases to their fees in the future as the council spreads the large cost of science charges.

