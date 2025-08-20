Teachers on strike in Hawke’s Bay as part of nationwide action on Wednesday. Photo / Rafaella Melo
Icy conditions didn’t deter a McFlurry of strikes in Hawke’s Bay on Wednesday, as teachers and McDonald’s workers joined nationwide walkouts for better pay and conditions.
Across the country, nearly 20,000 teachers walked off the job. Hawke’s Bay teachers gathered in both Napierand Hastings.
The strikes come as the Government offers teachers a 1% annual pay rise for three years in collective agreement negotiations.
Associate Education Minister David Seymour has defended the offer, noting teachers’ pay had already risen 14% in recent years and that more than 60% now earn over $100,000, but the Post Primary Teachers’ Association (PPTA) president Chris Abercrombie called it “the lowest increase in a generation”.
In Hastings, teacher Jessie O’Connor joined dozens of colleagues at the Stortford Lodge roundabout, carrying signs in the rain and calling for a “fair recognition” for their work.
“The Government needs to prioritise education ... They need to back us up with proper funding and support,” she told Hawke’s Bay Today.
“We hope for a realistic and a more respectful negotiation process that recognises what we do, the rising costs across the board, and that they come back with an offer that’s not insulting teachers and the work they do.”