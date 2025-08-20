Advertisement
Day of strikes hits Hawke’s Bay as teachers and McDonald’s workers protest pay offers

By &
Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

Teachers on strike in Hawke’s Bay as part of nationwide action on Wednesday. Photo / Rafaella Melo

Icy conditions didn’t deter a McFlurry of strikes in Hawke’s Bay on Wednesday, as teachers and McDonald’s workers joined nationwide walkouts for better pay and conditions.

Across the country, nearly 20,000 teachers walked off the job. Hawke’s Bay teachers gathered in both Napier

