'Dare to Devise' debut in Tararua

The entire cast, including Tararua College Students, at a similar event in Napier last year.

By Joel Foster Year 12 Drama Student, Tararua College.



Pahiatua Regent Theatre in collaboration with the Tararua College Drama Department is holding its first "Dare to Devise" weekend from August 13-15.

Six teams from Tararua College senior drama classes are entering this competition. The idea came from Emily Look, the school's head of the arts department. She and a group of students last year performed at a similar event in Napier.

The students found it challenging and fun so decided to bring it home to Pahiatua and put their own spin on it.

On Friday afternoon, each team will receive a text with five or six elements they must include in their performance, these elements might be a title, a line of dialogue, a setting and so on. They then have 48 hours to come up with an original short play that includes all of the elements.

Their final performances will be on stage at the Pahiatua Downstairs Theatre on Sunday at 5pm in front of a panel of local judges and a community audience.

We would love to see as many of you there in the audience as possible to support the students. The entry fee is just a gold coin, so come along and support your local theatre and local high school students. In addition to being a lot of fun, and a great experience performing for a community theatre, it will also count towards the students' NCEA levels.