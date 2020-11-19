Dannevirke's Rangatira Lawns host Central Region Veteran's croquet

The Rangatira facilities were almost full on Saturday with most lawns doubling up.

Once again the beautifully kept lawns of the Rangatira Croquet Club in Dannevirke plus its central location attracted the Central Regions Veterans Championships.

In stunning weather the tournament began with the traditional Association Croquet on Wednesday-Thursday attracting 22 players from Taranaki, Palmerston North, Napier (where the Moerewa greens were under water) Masterton and Dannevirke.

Place-getters in the Central Regions Golf Croquet Singles Championships: Tony Stephens, Jenny Gower, Terry Klein, Shona Callear

It was a very demanding task even for Dannevirke to have the lawns ready after 65mls of rain in the previous two days but Ian Power and his team of volunteers had conditions almost perfect and the lawns improved with the sun over the next five days.

Two players with Dannevirke connections Tony Stephens (ex-Dannevirke and now at Heretaunga) and John Prince (who is registered with Rangatira but does not live here) fought out the Open AC Singles, Tony the eventual winner.

The AC Handicap Singles winner was Elizabeth Marsden of Masterton with runner-up Robin Brasell of Carterton.

On Friday the Golf Croquet Handicap Doubles were played with eventual winners Jeremy Neild and Kay Oldfield of Rose Gardens, Palmerston North, just ahead of local couple Peter Kelly and Delwynne Hall out of a field of 32.

In the weekend the Golf Croquet singles were the focus and once again Tony Stephens prevailed in the open, this time over Dennis Bulloch of Rose Gardens, PN.

In the Golf croquet Limited Singles minimum handicap 4 Terry Klein of Rose Gardens, PN) beat runner-up Jenny Gower of New Plymouth while in the Golf Croquet Limited Singles minimum handicap 8 Shona Callear of Rose Gardens, PN beat runner-up Delwynne Hall of Rangatira.

Dannevirke was commended by the visiting players for great hospitality extending over five days, excellent lawns and weather and terrific organisation by the tournament director Michael Hardman from Manawatu who just about has made Dannevirke his second home.