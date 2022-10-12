Santa once turned up to the cave in a vintage car. Photo / NZME

Santa once turned up to the cave in a vintage car. Photo / NZME

Fans of Dannevirke's Fantasy Cave can look forward to it popping up in the few weeks before Christmas.

Last year the Cave board made the tough decision not to run the pop-up Fantasy Cave, especially over concerns around Covid.

The Fantasy Cave's float for the Christmas parade four years ago. Photo / NZME

This year, they are looking forward to opening it up again at the Fountain Theatre right after the Christmas Parade.

Board secretary Liz Edwards said the pop-up would not be quite the same layout as the one held in 2020, but would still include a Christmas trail leading to Santa.

The Fantasy Cave has been in recess for the past two years while the Cave Dwellers raise funds to start construction on a new building, which will be located in Barraud Street.

Not wanting to disappoint those who enjoyed the Dannevirke attraction, they decided to have a pop-up which would include many Christmas-themed displays that had become popular over the years.

Edwards said the last pop-up attracted more than 4500 people and she hoped this year there would be just as many, if not more.

"It's definitely not forgotten," she said, as she continued to receive phone calls and enquiries from people wondering when the Fantasy Cave would be open once more.

"We want to keep our presence well and truly in the town."

The pop-up will be open on December 3 after the conclusion of the Christmas Parade and then from December 5 to December 16 from 2pm to 4pm.

The hours will then change in the lead-up to Christmas on December 17, opening from 10am to 4pm.

Edwards warned visitors they would need to allow as much as half an hour to check out all the displays on the way to meet Santa.

Danny the train will be at the pop-up. Photo / Leanne Warr

Danny the train, always a popular part of the Fantasy Cave, would be there as well as many Christmas favourites and children were also invited to dress up for their visit.

Visitors wanting photos with Santa would also have that opportunity, with photos costing $5.

Edwards said local businesses had been fantastic in providing their support.

"It's always been well-supported."

She said a lot of work would be going on behind the scenes to get the pop-up ready for opening, with board members lending a hand, but they still needed volunteers to help with preparation and during opening days.

Those interested in volunteering can contact Liz on 0800 080 137.