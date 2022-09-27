The students had to tow the fire tanker up Swinburn Street in Dannevirke. Photo / Leanne Warr

"You've come a long way," Wayne Churchouse told Cactus graduates.

"You probably don't realise how much knowledge you've sucked in, how much growth you've had over the last eight weeks," he said.

Wayne Churchouse at the Cactus graduation evening held at the Dannevirke Services and Citizens Club on Sunday. Photo / Leanne Warr

The senior constable reminded the students of all they had done at their graduation evening last weekend.

He said the skills they had learned during the eight weeks would be beneficial to them later in life.

The Cactus programme (Combined Adolescent Challenge Training Unit) is an eight-week intensive course which includes fitness, team building and discipline.

Guest speakers also come along to talk to the students, including employers.

The programme had been intended to have been run in term one, when it would have been warmer, Churchouse told students, parents and supporters of the programme at the graduation.

"The Government predicted that Covid was going to come in and smash us at the end of March so we made the decision to hold it in term three," he said.

That meant it was in winter, when it was wet, raining and cold.

On their first day, it was 0C.

"You haven't had it easy," Churchouse told students.

Part of the Longest Day included an exercise putting out a fire. From left: Infinity Maniapoto-henry, Riley Finucane and Daniel-Jay Pohatu, helped by firefighters. Photo / Leanne Warr

Another exercise involved an accident simulation and providing first aid. Photo / Leanne Warr

The programme culminated in the Longest Day, which was a day of different activities including a simulated accident and putting out a fire, as well as towing a fire tanker.

"I didn't make it easy for them," he said. "They towed that fire tanker further than any other Cactus crew.

The tanker was towed along Swinburn Street and around into Waterloo St and normally the distance was 980m, but the crew towed it about 1300m.

The numbers had initially started at 32 at the information evening, down to 29 at the start of the programme, with two dropping out before graduation and others unable to participate due to injury.

There were 22 graduates which included younger students who were in year nine.

"They lacked the numbers and they lacked the size, but what they lacked in size they had in heart," Churchouse said.

"I knew they would smash it today and they did."

Churchouse also thanked the sponsors.

"You have certainly helped to enhance the youth of this community to be good citizens and to do the right thing by us."

The graduates marched into the Dannevirke Services and Citizens club, flanked by graduate instructors. Photo / Leanne Warr

The evening also included speeches by others who thanked the supporters and sponsors as well as some of the students who related their experiences in the programme.