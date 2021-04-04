Dannevirke Young Farmers hold fundraiser for Rural Trust

Dannevirke Young Farmers are holding a charity auction on Friday. Members were pictured at their monthly meeting.

Dannevirke Young Farmers are holding a charity auction on Friday. Members were pictured at their monthly meeting.

Dannevirke Young Farmers are holding a fundraiser in support of the East Coast Rural Support Trust.

The charity auction will be held in the Mangatera Hotel on Friday.

Dannevirke Young Farmers chairwoman Kit Holmes says the group is committed to holding a fundraiser for the trust once a year.

"A few of our members have suffered mental health issues so we feel it's important to give something back to the trust."

The East Coast Rural Support Trust is part of a nationwide network that can assist rural people and communities during and after extreme weather and other adverse events.

The trust can access government adverse event funding and connect rural people with support from government agencies, helping individuals and rural communities get back on their feet.

Last year's fundraiser saw Young Farmers collaborate with Norsewear to produce a range of socks with a black dog motif which raised about $600 for the trust.

Holmes said the business community had been extremely generous in donating auction items.

"We have been given heaps of everything, not just things for farmers.

"We hope that after the auction has finished people will stay for a drink and a yarn and have a bit of time off the farm."

The fundraiser will begin at 7pm.