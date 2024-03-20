A couple of daytime embroiderers have turned night-time drivers to cater for Dannevirke’s elderly.

Local StitchMe store owners Sharlene and David Curtis joined Four Square owner Mason McKeown and now make up a team of five volunteers that will drive meals around the community three days a week.

Sharlene saw Four Square’s post on social media asking for volunteers - and she immediately wanted to help.

“We don’t even have a taxi service in Dannevirke, so anything for the elderly is important. They are the ones who brought us up and we need to look after them,” she said.

Dannevirke Four Square owner Mason McKeown (left) with Shona LaDette and Marcia McKenzie. Photo / Michaela Gower

She felt it was important for older people to “eat well to last longer” and hoped someone could help her family when she couldn’t.

“If my parents needed something like this, then I would appreciate all the help they could get.”

Despite their 60-hour work week, she wasn’t fazed about adding the commitment to her schedule.

“I put my hand up and said fit me in wherever you want me.”

David and Sharlene Curtis pictured in 2017, hoped someone would help them one day. Photo / Dave Murdoch

McKeown who came up with the idea said he was delighted to have the Curtis couple join the team.

He said that it was important to be able to offer affordable home-quality style cooking.

“We reached out to the community, two and a half months ago, trying to gauge interest - from there we got lots of positive feedback.”

On offer were “hearty warm meals” including mac and cheese, roast pork, chicken, corned silverside, lasagne, devilled sausages as well as curried sausages.

“It’s imperative to get low-cost, high-quality meals out there, especially going into winter. It needs to be easy, and it needs to be accessible.”

McKeown said he was happy to take on new customers for meal delivery and those interested could create an account with him at the Four Square, and meals could be ordered a week in advance.

