Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Dannevirke volunteers to deliver meals for elderly in Four Square initiative

Michaela Gower
By
2 mins to read
Retailers beg for action as assaults on workers spike, how backroom hiring freeze could put front-line cops off the street and what Prince William had to say about his wife at a recent event in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald / TMZ

A couple of daytime embroiderers have turned night-time drivers to cater for Dannevirke’s elderly.

Local StitchMe store owners Sharlene and David Curtis joined Four Square owner Mason McKeown and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today