New Dannevirke Four Square owners Mason McKeown and Serenity Temu during their first week of ownership.

Mason McKeown used to clean the floors, stock the shelves and work the checkout at his local Four Square.

Now, he and his partner Serenity Temu own one.

McKeown and Temu got the keys for Four Square Dannevirke on Monday, a journey McKeown in particular has been working towards since he was a teenager in his first job at Four Square Alberton in Auckland.

He stayed with Foodstuffs, working as the manager of the Four Square in Wellsford, and completed the Four Square ownership immersion program.

It was earlier this year when he found out he and his partner were successful in their application to own the Dannevirke store.

The first week came with the usual challenges of owning a new business, but they’d had fun and the community had welcomed them with open arms, including with hugs and handshakes, McKeown said.

He said they were delighted to be such an important part of Dannevirke and have big plans for the shop’s future.

The couple plan to invest in and develop the business and say they will increase its fresh offerings, with more produce, meat, seafood and fresh chicken options.

“We’re not removing anything, especially in its food-to-go area, and its chicken and chips. That quality stuff they currently purchase from us all stays - we know that customers love it,” McKeown said.

He said Temu hoped to use her background in wine to explore options with Hawke’s Bay wineries and increase the range of wines on offer, as well as explore other local options for food supply.

The opportunity arose when the former owner of four and a half years, Michael Neilson, decided to sell.

“Michael did an awesome job of being a part of the community. He sponsored a lot of community initiatives in town, and that’s a big part Serenity and I want to maintain,” McKeown said.

This is their first business ownership opportunity, and they said they want more people to know that a long-term career through Foodstuffs is possible.

