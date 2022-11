Unique Downing is covered in paint. Photo / Leanne Warr

Students at Dannevirke South School got a little messy this week.

Senior Constable Maxine Walshe chases a student with paint powder. Photo / Leanne Warr

Local police and teachers got involved in the colour fun run. Photo / Leanne Warr

Sergeant Gary McKernon, of Dannevirke, looks to be enjoying the game. Photo / Leanne Warr

The paint powder went everywhere. Photo / Leanne Warr

Not the hair! Te Tahi Rautahi (left) looks on as Lukar-Ree Te Ture tries to avoid the powder thrown by Sergeant Gary McKernon. Photo / Leanne Warr

Miley Anderson, Azareah Michielsen and Lane McIntyre ready for the next go-round in the fun run. Photo / Leanne Warr

The students were taking part in a colour fun run where colour powder was thrown at them and even the local police had some fun with it.

A school spokesperson said the event was done as a major fundraiser for the school, helping to raise money for buses and classroom resources.

The day also involved a tug of war and a sausage sizzle.