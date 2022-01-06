Dannevirke showjumping set to be a crowd-pleaser

Showjumping requires a good relationship between horse and rider. Photo / Leanne Warr

This weekend's showjumping event in Dannevirke is expected to be a big drawcard amid other events being downsized or postponed.

The annual Central and Southern Hawke's Bay showjumping event has always been a big event drawing the crowds, according to Alexa Dodson.

Dodson, who has lived in Dannevirke for five years, is one of those helping to run the event.

She says she's always been involved with horses and attends a lot of showjumping events.

"We all follow a circuit."

The showjumping, on Saturday and Sunday starting at 8am, is the first big event for equestrian sports for the new year.

The sport has seen quite a few events cancelled in the past few months.

"[Covid] has had a big impact," Dodson says.

The Dannevirke show is fairly low key and relaxed, which she believes makes it entertaining for those who want to come along to watch.

This weekend's event will also include world cup showjumping, the highest class in equestrian sport.