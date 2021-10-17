Dannevirke Ross Shield team wins sought-after trophy

The Dannevirke Ross Shield team with the Life Member Salver trophy they won for most points for a country team.

Pic: BTG181021ROSS2 Caption: The Dannevirke ross Shield team with the Life Member Salver trophy they won for most points for a country team.

Pic: BTG181021ROSS3 Caption: The Salver trophy.

Pic: BTG181021ROSS4 Caption: Rafe Paewai - player of the day, day 3 vs Napier.

Pic: BTG181021ROSS5 Caption: Te Tahi Rautahi - player of the day, day 2 vs Hastings West.

Pic: BTG181021ROSS6 Caption: Carlyle Johnstone-Adams - player of the day, day 4 vs Hastings East.

Pic: BTG181021ROSS7 Caption: Fergus Prouting - player of the day, day 5 vs Central.

Pic: BTG181021ROSS8 Caption: Tane Nepe-Apatu who was player of the day, day one vs Wairoa.

By Fiona and Simon Prouting



It was a very successful tournament for Dannevirke for the Ross Shield, with the team winning the Country trophy, which is always a goal going into the tournament.

Haka vs Wairoa on the first day, Dannevirke won 34-0.

The Dannevirke forward pack played very well all week, with Tane Nepe-Apatu and Fergus Prouting being the two standout forwards, with Kaleb Gore, Te Tahi Rautahi and Carlyle Johnston-Adams all having strong tournaments as well.

In the backs, Riley Finucane was the most consistent back, with Rafe Paewai and Charlie Kjestrup also putting up some strong performances throughout the tournament.