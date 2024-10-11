SH2 in Dannevirke will be closed to northbound traffic for four days this month. Photo / Brett Phibbs

A section of State Highway 2 in Dannevirke will be closed to northbound traffic over four days while the road is resurfaced this month.

The asphalt work will take place on Stanley St, between Denmark St and Miller St, from Tuesday, October 29 until Friday, November 1.

This resurfacing work will improve the durability and long-term condition of this section of road.

During daytime work hours, a detour will be in place for northbound traffic suitable for all vehicle types.

Southbound traffic will continue to flow freely on SH2.