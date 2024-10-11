Advertisement
Dannevirke: Resurfacing plans for part of State Highway 2 to improve durability and long-term condition

Hawkes Bay Today
SH2 in Dannevirke will be closed to northbound traffic for four days this month. Photo / Brett Phibbs

A section of State Highway 2 in Dannevirke will be closed to northbound traffic over four days while the road is resurfaced this month.

The asphalt work will take place on Stanley St, between Denmark St and Miller St, from Tuesday, October 29 until Friday, November 1.

This resurfacing work will improve the durability and long-term condition of this section of road.

During daytime work hours, a detour will be in place for northbound traffic suitable for all vehicle types.

Southbound traffic will continue to flow freely on SH2.

Crews will work from 6.30am to 5pm each day. During these work hours, northbound traffic will be detoured via Rawhiti St, Queen St, Allan St and on to Cole St before rejoining SH2.

A temporary speed limit of 30km/h will be in place for southbound traffic near the worksite.

Outside of work hours, SH2 will be open with a reduced speed limit in place.

A one-way daytime closure allows crews to complete the work as efficiently and safely as possible while keeping traffic moving, and minimising ongoing disruption and long delay times.

Access remains for residents and businesses, while northbound road users are advised to follow the detour to reach their destination.

The detour is expected to add less than five minutes to journey times.

