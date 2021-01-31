Dannevirke rest home residents stepping out

Eileen Mary Age Care residents and volunteers about to take part in their new Stepping Out activity.

Dannevirke Eileen Mary Age Care has introduced a simple new activity called Stepping Out that its residents are thoroughly enjoying.

For the past three weeks on Tuesdays, a group of volunteers take residents out for a walk around the streets.

Activities co-ordinator Rowena Aupouri said the residents were loving taking to the streets.

Generally, there are six volunteers and eight residents in the group.

"We encourage different residents to take part each week so everyone who can gets to go out."

Aupouri said at first residents just walked around the block but last week they extended their walk to Miller St.

"The residents love it and stick together as a group."

Volunteers are an important part of the rest home and help out with a variety of activities throughout the week.

"We have activities most days of the. Volunteers help out with crafts, morning teas, happy hours, pamper sessions and often take residents to the medical appointments if there are no staff available," Aupouri said.

Residents are also treated to musical entertainment once a week and Aupouri said the care facility was grateful to the individuals and community groups who provided the entertainment.