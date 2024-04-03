These teddies knitted in Ukraine colours by Kate Kellett of Havelock North arrived at Sharlene Barnett’s house.

These teddies knitted in Ukraine colours by Kate Kellett of Havelock North arrived at Sharlene Barnett’s house.

Sharlene Barnett’s lounge is starting to fill up again as a variety of knitted goods made by Dannevirke residents and those further afield have arrived to head to Ukraine as part of Operation Cover Up.

Sharlene, along with Margaret Brown, decided to participate two years ago when co-ordinating the Elske Programme with some of its participants contributing. It caught on in popularity, and this is Dannevirke’s third contribution.

There are 10-15 locals knitting for the cause. Some make peggy squares which Sharlene sews together and crochets the edges. Others are teddy experts, footwear specialists, jersey and hat makers.

There is a continuing shortage of wool which is preferred as Ukraine’s winters are cold.

Christine Littlejohn of the Dannevirke Red Cross presents Sharlene Barnett with a gift of $500 to buy wool for local knitters making items for Ukraine.

Christine Littlejohn on behalf of the Dannevirke Red Cross has made a donation of $500 to help buy wool so that local knitters can keep supporting the cause.

St Vincent de Paul has also had wool and other items like TV Slippers, hats, scarfs and knitwear dropped off to go to Operation Cover Up and are happy to pass them on. The container going to the Ukraine leaves in June so there is still time to contribute,

If you wish to participate contact Sharlene on 021 232 3919.





Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist based in Dannevirke. For the past 11 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.



