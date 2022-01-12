Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Dannevirke residents asked to conserve water - again

Dannevirke's impounded supply is only about a third full. Photo / NZME

Hawkes Bay Today
By Leanne Warr

Dannevirke residents are being asked to conserve water as much as possible as the dry weather continues and the town's leaky dam remains only one third full.

Tararua District Council infrastructure manager Chris Chapman said

