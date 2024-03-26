Alex Rowe and 'Trevina' aka Trev Moore in costume for The Rocky Horror Picture Show special screening at Dannevirke's Regent Cinema.

Alex Rowe and 'Trevina' aka Trev Moore in costume for The Rocky Horror Picture Show special screening at Dannevirke's Regent Cinema.

It was a night of fun, with a combination of science fiction, comedy and horror at the Dannevirke Regent Cinema when The Rocky Horror Picture Show came to town.

The film that became a cult classic is known to be the longest-running film in history.

First opening in 1975, it was considered both a parody and a tribute to the classic science fiction and horror films from the 1950s and 60s, starting off as a stage show, before being adapted into a movie.

The stage show was written by Richard O’Brien, who holds both British and New Zealand citizenship, and Jim Sharman, who would go on to direct the film.

While the film was originally panned severely by critics, it has built up a following with fans turning up to midnight showings, going all out in costumes.

Miss Terri won first prize for best-dressed for the Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Those who attended last weekend’s special showing were no exception, turning up in a variety of costumes including a full Frank N Furter to the risque hot pants and nothing else as ‘Rocky Horror’.

A social club from Hawke's Bay attracted a few looks from drivers passing by with their costumes for the Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Dennis Wakeley looking very sharp for The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Many of those at the showing fully immersed themselves in the experience, shouting out various ‘counterpoints’ to the dialogue and even taking part in the Time Warp dance.

It's just a step to the left. A trail of the Time Warp dance instruction leads to The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Cinema committee president Trevor Moore was delighted with the response.

“The committee and volunteers did a fantastic job on making it happen and the end result was fantastic.

“It’s definitely something that we will continue to do.”

The cinema reopened nearly two years ago after being closed for 10 years and has been showing classic movies as well as more recent ones.

The committee is made up of about 40 volunteers who donate their time to run the cinema.