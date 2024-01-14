David Cooper, with wife Corrie, loves to share his enthusiasm for radio-controlled vehicles. He has organised the Radio Control Extravaganza at the Dannevirke showgrounds where locals can see the vehicles on display.

David Cooper, with wife Corrie, loves to share his enthusiasm for radio-controlled vehicles. He has organised the Radio Control Extravaganza at the Dannevirke showgrounds where locals can see the vehicles on display.

David Cooper is a bit of an enthusiast when it comes to radio-controlled vehicles.

And it’s an enthusiasm he likes to share.

The Dannevirke farmer was inspired to hold a Radio Control Extravaganza, featuring radio-controlled vehicles of all types, at the Dannevirke A&P showgrounds this weekend.

David’s love of “everything radio-control-related” was inspired by his “Poppa”, who he says used to fly model gliders.

He now has a collection of his own and will have plenty to entertain local enthusiasts at the event with everything from trucks to aircraft.

Radio Controlled Trucks NZ will be running a display inside with a full road layout with diggers, trucks and other scale machines operating.

“We will showcase our fast cars and monster trucks on the main display field with ramps launching the cars up to five metres.”

David says there will also be a radio-controlled airshow happening on the main display field.

Along with the static displays, food trucks and rides for children, it’s sure to provide something everyone can enjoy.

David says he wanted to do something “fun and unique” and adds he hasn’t heard of anything similar being held anywhere else.

He says there’s more to radio-controlled vehicles than just having fun as he feels there’s an educational element to it as well with learning about electronics and the mechanics behind the vehicles.

“It’s great for kids to get into it.

“They get an education and have fun doing it.”

David also enjoys the fact that older people also get some enjoyment out of it.

He says a retired man was trying out one of the vehicles and had a “big smile” on his face when he was using the controller.

“Once you have the controller in your hand, you can’t help but smile.”

The Radio Control Extravaganza is on from 10am to 2pm on January 20 at the Dannevirke A&P showgrounds.