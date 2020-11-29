Dannevirke Pharmacy ending difficult year on a festive note

Father Christmas will be paying a visit to Dannevirke Pharmacy on Thursday as a fundraiser for Dannevirke Rotary Club.

Dannevirke Pharmacy is out to end what has been a troubled year on a happy note by holding a Christmas-themed fundraising event.

The store will be holding a Christmas event on Thursday in conjunction with Dannevirke Rotary.

Children will be able to have their photograph taken with Father Christmas for $5 and the money raised will be donated to Dannevirke Rotary to go towards community projects.

Pharmacy owners Hamish and Jess Pankhurst say this is their way of giving something back to the community that has supported them since they bought the business just over a year ago.

A similar event just prior to Christmas last year raised $750 and this was donated to Dannevirke's Guardian Angels for the community Christmas dinner they hosted.

Hamish is supporting Rotary not just through his business but by joining the service organisation as well.

"I was invited along to speak to members and liked what they are doing in the community so I'm now a proud member."

October was a busy month for the pharmacy as Hamish and Jess celebrated their first year.

"We had weekly specials and in-store events. There was a real buzz in the store," Hamish said.

It was a far cry from the months of Covid lockdown, which Hamish describes as a distant memory.

"A lot went on behind the scenes."

He said some staff had to self-isolate and they were extremely supportive of the staff who worked through.

"The staff in general were amazing and maintained the level of service despite there being an ever evolving situation each day.

"We closed the shop each day at lunchtime and this was a real bonding time. We'd switch the radio on and listen to the latest Covid updates. Each day was different and we didn't really know what was happening."

Hamish said prescription numbers meant it was a busy time in the store with staff starting work at 7am and some finishing at 11pm, and also working most Saturdays.

"It was a mammoth haul by the team and there was a lot going on behind the scenes. We didn't want people to panic, we just wanted to keep up the level of service."

Hamish set up a delivery service which effectively meant two staff members were delivering medication full time.

"Tararua District Council's emergency management team provided us with a delivery driver for two hours a day and that really helped."

Hamish said Covid put paid to new plans for the shop and the dispensary, such as education sessions for people with asthma and diabetes and talks in the pharmacy. With all the pharmacy's resources diverted to Covid, these were put off.

"We had only been five months in operation when Covid hit. If you had told me a year ago this would happen I wouldn't have believed it.

"Fingers crossed that's the most challenging thing we have to do. But we have come out of it and we are now looking forward to Christmas.

"Our Christmas event is a chance to give back to the town and support Rotary so it can carry out its community projects further down the line."

The event will run from 3pm until 6pm. There will be spot prizes and goodie bags for children.

Central FM will be in-store for an hour and there will be a phone crossover with Dannevirke Radio.