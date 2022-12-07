Officers detained the driver and impounded the vehicle. Photo / Fotoeventis

A Dannevirke man’s decision to do a burnout in front of police backfired spectacularly after he crashed while trying to flee the scene.

Sergeant Gary McKernon said the man did the burnout in front of officers in the Tararua town last Wednesday, which led to an attempt to chase the vehicle.

This was abandoned for safety reasons, however the vehicle hit a kerb a short distance later, damaging a wheel and preventing it from being driven.

Officers arrived shortly after, detaining the driver and impounding the vehicle.

In other incidents this week, there were also several reports of damage to windows at the rugby grounds and the high school and children were seen running from the grounds.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information.

A vehicle was stolen from Barraud Street in Dannevirke last Thursday and was located on Monday in Palmerston North. The ignition had been pulled from it.

Eight family harm events were also attended by police over the past week.







