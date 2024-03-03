Trevor Moore with Graeme Spiers Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter Base Manager.

A symbolic cheque for $30,201 has been handed over to the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter.

Dannevirke man Trevor Moore personally presented the cheque to the crew, the result of funds raised from his successful Walk for Recovery in December last year.

The fundraiser was held to support the lifesaving work of the rescue helicopter and to say “thank you” to the amazing rescue helicopter crew that saved Trev’s life back in May last year.

Two teams – the Grassroots Rescue Helicopter Team and Trevor Moore with his faithful companion Blaze.

Trev says he owes his life to the prompt and efficient response of the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter crew after he suffered a critical head injury in a tree-felling accident. The rescue helicopter was able to transport him to Wellington Hospital in just under 40 minutes as well as administer medical treatment while en route to the hospital.

This timely action and treatment played a crucial role in Trev’s survival.

Trevor calculated his rescue cost the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter $15,000 but once that target was reached he decided to try for $30,000 so he could ‘pay it forward’ to someone else in need.

The cheque made out before the last money was donated to the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter.

His incredible dedication and the support of the community from all over New Zealand contributed to the success of the fundraiser.

“I am very humbled by the huge support I’ve received from total strangers throughout New Zealand for an amazing team of people at the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter. If it wasn’t for the availability of the helicopter and crew, I wouldn’t be here today,” Trev says.

The Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter crew is immensely grateful for Trev’s generous donation, which will enable them to continue saving lives and making a difference in the community. Thank you to Trevor Moore for his incredible support and dedication.

To donate to the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter, head to https://give.rescue.org.nz/event/grassroots-trust-rescue-helicopter/donate







