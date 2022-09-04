Dannevirke Lotto player wins $700,000

A lucky Dannevirke Strike player will be celebrating after winning $700,000 with Strike Four on Saturday. Photo File

A lucky Dannevirke Strike player will be celebrating after winning $700,000 with Strike Four on Saturday.

The winning Strike ticket was sold at Four Square Dannevirke.

The last few weeks were lucky ones for Hawke's Bay, particularly New World Greenmeadows and some of its shoppers - the supermarket had sold two Second Division-winning Lotto tickets in both of the previous week's draws.

Two Napier Lotto players each won a $26,762 Second Division prize in the Wednesday night Lotto draw; two Second Division prize-winning tickets for $23,481 were also sold through MyLotto and at New World Greenmeadows in the Lotto draw in prior weeks.

Meanwhile, two lucky Lotto players from Auckland and Kumeū will have a spring in their step this weekend after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in Saturday's live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at New World Kumeu in Kumeū, and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $12 million.

Lotto NZ's Father's Day Triple Dip promotion, with over 80 extra prizes, was also drawn tonight. A lucky player from Wellington will soon be cruising through Aotearoa's beautiful waters after winning the top prize – a Rayglass Legend 2800 Cruiser. The winning promotion voucher was sold at New World Newtown in Wellington.

The full results of Lotto NZ's Father's Day Triple Dip promotion are available online at www.mylotto.co.nz.