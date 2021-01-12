Dannevirke lads take part in Golf's Longest Day

Caleb Shuker and Chris Stuart about to tee off on their 48th hole for the day at Dannevirke Golf Course on December 19.

When Caleb Shuker read about Golf's Longest Day – a Cancer Society fundraiser – he thought it might be an interesting challenge and his golfing mate Chris Stuart agreed enthusiastically.

The challenge was to play four rounds of golf on the longest day of the year - December 21 starting at dawn and finishing at sunset - and to raise sponsorship to go towards fighting cancer.

Chris managed a good tee shot down No 12 'The Narrows'.

Any day in December or January could be chosen, registration was free and easy, and more than 5000 golfers signed up.

Two of those were Caleb and Chris who teed off at 5.30am on the Dannevirke Golf Course on December 19 in perfect weather conditions with the course in mint condition, ready for the regular competition later in the day.

Both off 30 handicaps they knew they were in for a tiring day and armed with 36 golf balls they set out.

The first round went surprisingly well and the second was pretty good, getting them into the clubhouse for lunch just as the regular field teed off about 11.30 am.

Once the field was gone it was round three with lots of encouragement from family and friends and despite Chris's sneaker blowing out the two made progress although one concession was to stop scoring which made the golf more relaxing.

They finished their fourth round before sunset at about 6.30pm admitting the muscles were starting to tighten and the looking for balls more cursory.

They still had a few balls left and the energy to make it to the local tavern for a celebratory and well-earned ale or two. both feeling very proud of their achievement.

Sunday was spent sleeping and recovering but both made it to work on Monday in "pretty good shape".

The Longest Day Challenge officially ends on January 31 so there is still time for others to participate and to sponsor these lads. Contact Chris on 021 233 4312 or Caleb on 027 349 8455 if you want to contribute.

Already they have raised more than $3500 and the total for the nation promised so far has passed $3 million – all going to the Cancer Society.

The society says completing the four rounds is the equivalent of running a marathon.