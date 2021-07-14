Dannevirke house fires prompt smoke alarm advice

There were no smoke alarms in the house which was badly damaged in Monday's blaze. Photo / Leanne Warr

A run of fires in Dannevirke has prompted a reminder from the fire service to residents to check their smoke alarms are working.

Last month a house in Albert St was completely gutted, leaving a woman and three children with nothing.

Two children were also treated for smoke inhalation.

Just this week, there were two house fires in the space of three days.

Residents of one house were woken by their smoke alarm about 1am on Saturday after a chimney fire had spread to a ceiling.

And on Monday, the fire service was called to a house in Victor St just after 11am. The house was well-involved by the time they arrived but fortunately no one was home.

However, it was later found there were no smoke alarms inside the house.

A fire and emergency spokesperson said the fire started with items close to the fireplace.

"This can happen to anyone and is a reminder to keep everything at least one metre from the heater," the spokesperson added.

Chief fire officer Peter Sinclair said fires do tend to come in runs.

He said not all fires are started from open fires.

Most are either kitchen fires or electrical.

Fire and emergency area manager Ken Cooper said it was a timely reminder of the value of smoke alarms.

He said the quick response from the firefighters to Saturday's fire showed smoke alarms can save lives.

"The early warning from smoke alarms allows you vital minutes to get out and gives you and your family the best chance of survival.

"We know house fires can be deadly within three minutes so it's important to get out as quickly as possible.

"Don't just assume your smoke alarms are working - make sure you check them once a month. It's as simple as pressing the button and listening for a beep.

"Make sure you have enough smoke alarms installed on the ceiling in your home. We recommend at least one in every bedroom, hallway and living area.

"You can't always predict a fire but you can be prepared in case it does happen."

If you're a landlord, it is now a legal requirement to have a working smoke alarm installed in a rental property.

Cooper said people should also have an escape plan.

"Make sure you and your household have an escape plan so in an emergency you can get out to safety quickly.

"Go to www.escapemyhouse.co.nz to make an escape plan that could save you and your family's lives."

Find more tips on how to keep fire safe this winter at https://fireandemergency.nz/at-home/winter-fire-safety/