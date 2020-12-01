Dannevirke Host Lions serve up festive cheer for seniors

Lions Pride perform at the Lions Christmas dinner for the over-80-.

By Sue Emeny

Dannevirke Host Lions once again went all-out when they treated 147 people to a Christmas dinner and outstanding entertainment on Sunday.

The Dannevirke Sports Club was packed for this community event, at which the town's over-80-year-olds were special guests.

This was the 34th time Dannevirke Lions have hosted an over-80s Christmas party.

Santa exchanges Christmas greetings with Clive Weber.

Lions president John Forbes welcomed guests, saying it had been a long year during which members had not been able to carry out their usual activities in the community, "so it is great to see so many people here today".

Mayor Tracey Collis thanked the Lions for all their hard work in hosting the dinner and said it was a privilege to attend.

Lions Pride perform at the Lions Christmas dinner for the over-80s.

The Lions Pride singers opened the entertainment and were followed by El's Belles who also performed a well received and unique version of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Barbara Ferguson was magnificent as the Wicked Queen in a skit performed by Els Bells.

MC Dave Murdoch kept the entertainment flowing and invited guests to sing along to some traditional Christmas songs.

Dannevirke's Viking Choir, Lions band Mane Men and Molly Pawson also provided entertainment.

Rose Hulena had the honour of cutting the Christmas cake with Barbara Ferguson.

After the meal, Rose Hulena cut the Christmas cake.

Dannevirke Community Board deputy chairman and Lions member Terry Hynes conducted an unusual auction in that no money changed hands.

Lions took over the running of the Christmas dinner in 1986 and had been doing so ever since.

Lions band Mane Men, Ian McClunie, Ian Robertson, Terry Hynes and Mike Harold, entertained.

When the dinner was first held, the eligibility age was 60 and it has increased gradually to 80.

Contacting the town's over-80-year-olds is an ongoing task for Lions and is mostly through word of mouth.

A team of Lions dish up the Christmas dinner for the waiters to take to the guests.

Organiser Rosemary Moss said a team of 25 Lions helped out on the day.

"This year we were able to talk some of our senior Lions into being guests rather than helping out."

Moss took on the role of organising the dinner for the first time last year.

"Last year on the Saturday before the dinner I was quite anxious about the setting-up of the hall. But the team turned up and everyone had a job to do and got on with it. Within an hour the hall had been set up for a Christmas party. This year I didn't worry at all.

"All the members are in Lions to serve the community and it's how they all work as a team that amazes me," Moss said.

Pat Herbert receives a Christmas gift from one of Santa's elves.

The final act of the day was the arrival of Santa, who brought greetings from the North Pole and with his three little helpers handed out gifts.