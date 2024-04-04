Dannevirke High School hosts equestrian event

Chloe Cann of Napier Girls on Alphamore shows her class in the dressage during the equestrian event held at Dannevirke High School.

Equestrians came from as far away as Wairoa to take part in the first equestrian schools’ competition in four years.

When Dannevirke High School teacher and equestrian manager Val Williams received word there were nearly 100 registrations from all over the East Coast, Wairarapa and Tararua for the Equestrian Day, she was thrilled.

Champion Team overall Nga Tawa Gold – Aggie and Margo Shearer with Aylin Ludwig.

This used to be a regular and popular opportunity for young riders to come together and compete representing their schools. To see so many beautifully groomed ponies with their riders in spectacular school colours was a sight which confirms equestrian sports are strong in this part of the world.

They came from as far away as Wairoa, a team of six leaving their town at 2am for the six-hour journey south with the prospect of returning home that evening.

Competitors check out the next 90cm course.

Schools entered teams of three, Iona with seven teams and there was even an intermediate team from Havelock North, showing age is no barrier to great horsewomanship.

Dannevirke High School’s Georgie Hogan riding borrowed horse Polly over a gentle fence.

Victoria Dorwood from Havelock North Intermediate on Cracker Jack clears the 1.05m jump.

Dannevirke was able to field two teams comprising Sally Peffers, Bailey Castles, Georgie Hogan, Marcie Downs (with two horses) and Samantha Rakich and while there were individual placings, the teams collectively did not place.

Dannevirke was unable to host in the previous three years due to Covid in 2021 and 2022, with organisers thinking it was too tough to challenge riders and horses to compete due to Cyclone Gabrielle in 2023.

The response for 2024 proves the demand is there and Val hopes the school will repeat the invitation next year.





Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist based in Dannevirke. For the past 11 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.







