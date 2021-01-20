Dannevirke gears up for A&P show

Rowdy and owner Zoe Shuker took out the title in the decorated sheep competition which will be held again this year. Photos / Sue Emeny

After uncertainty during the past year as to whether the Dannevirke A&P Show would take place it is now full steam ahead for the committee as last-minute details are finalised.

The show will be held from Friday-Sunday, February 5-7.

Former show vice-president Pam Henricksen has taken over the role of Dannevirke A&P Association president from Brian Beale, who filled the role for 10 years.

She said preparations for the show were tracking well, despite not knowing until relatively recently whether it would go ahead.

"We have a great committee and everybody is working hard organising the different sections and looking forward to the show days.

"Everyone involved is so thrilled that we still have a show."

There will be all the usual attractions, such as the very popular terrier racing, shearing, live music, line dancers, trade sites and home industries.

Introduced to the show last year was the best dressed sheep competition and this will be repeated this year. Entries last year were low but that's not unexpected for a new event.

As it was so well received it is hoped there will be more entries this year.

The home industries section swings into action on the Thursday before the show starts when the entries start rolling in for the judging to begin at 5pm.

The home industries, which include baking, preserving, vegetables, knitting, sewing and crafts, along with the children's entries, will be open to the public from 10am on Friday.

Also in the home industries area will be a decorated court section, which is open to individuals as well as organisations, the photography and fleece competitions and a display by local spinners and weavers.

It's also hoped there will again be face painting as this was well supported last year.

The trade section will set up on the Friday and always attracts plenty of interest.

Convener Ken Mills, who has been involved in organising this for many years, said it was coming together well.

"We've got a lot of local businesses coming along and that's what we like to see."

The petting zoo is a favourite attraction at the show.

Tararua District Council will have a presence at the show with three separate sites.

Council's Emergency Management Team has teamed up with the New Zealand Army, Fire and Emergency NZ and the NZ Police to create a shared site for the show. The site focuses on promoting safety and emergency preparedness and will have displays, activities and competitions for both adults and children.

Council's library and animal control teams will be promoting the different services they provide. The animal control team will also have activities and information around about being safe around dogs.

Also attending the show this year is the Tararua Alliance, a collaboration between Tararua District Council and Downer NZ. Tararua Alliance is responsible for managing both the council's transportation activity and the water, wastewater, and stormwater reticulation infrastructure across the district.

The Tararua Alliance site will focus on raising awareness of the alliance and the services it provides.

The horse events will start on the Friday and carry on until Sunday. This is a major event and there is always a good turnout of riders.

The petting zoo is always popular and this year will have a display of birds set up nearby.

On Friday night the gates will open at 5pm when sideshow operators Mahons will be providing entertainment while the popular speed shears event takes place, starting at 6.30pm.

This is always a highlight of the show as is the shearing competition that runs on Saturday and attracts the country's top shearers.

Henricksen said with the organisation progressing well all that remained was to hope for good weather and a good crowd.

Last year's show was marred by strong winds on the Friday but this was made up for the next day, which is people's day, by beautiful weather.

"There's nothing better than sitting under the trees with a picnic and watching the events in the oval so we hope families will come along and make a day of it."

Henricksen has been volunteering at the Dannevirke show for more years than she can recall.

"I started as a volunteer when I was at high school. I've always loved the show and it's great to see it still going strong."

The year has had its challenges, Henricksen said, not just with Covid, but with show secretary Chrissy Matthews standing down.

However, Wendy Lansdown has stepped into the role of secretary to help out.

Henricksen has managed the home industries section for many years, but says it's a lot more work taking on the role of president, but it was well worthwhile.

"We just want to get the show off the ground this year and build on it for next year. I love the show and I love to see it thriving."

The cost of entry into the show is $20 for a family, $10 for adults and $5 for children under 10.