Dannevirke gains additional Covid 19 vaccination clinics

Swabs for Covid had increased during lockdown.

Tararua Health Group is adding clinics to help Dannevirke residents get their Covid vaccine.

Operations manager Samantha Chapman said next week vaccinations would be delivered at the Hub on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with a capacity for between 120 and 135 vaccinations each day.

Vaccinations will also be delivered at the Bush Stadium in Pahiatua on Wednesday and Saturday and at Woodville on Wednesday.

She said this was being reviewed on a week-to-week basis.

More than 1200 people had been vaccinated during level 4 prior to the change to level 3.

A joint initiative with the local iwi and the DHB saw a drive-through vaccination clinic held last weekend.

Another drive-through is being considered but there are no firm plans for this as yet.

Chapman said the group expected to deliver 1200 vaccines this week

She said there had been a steady demand for appointments at the health centre, with a large number of telephone consultations.

Prior to lockdown, there had been fewer than 20 Covid swabs per week and this had increased to 300 during lockdown.

Patients had been complying with procedures, Chapman said.

"Everyone has been wonderful, no issues at all with mask or social distancing requirements.

"Everyone is using the QR code and sanitising hands. The overall feel from the community is that of appreciation for staff and the opportunity to be vaccinated."

Chapman said the community had also been wonderful in working with staff at vaccination centres and the days had gone smoothly and safely.

Vaccines are now available for anyone aged 12 or over.

To book visit https://bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/.