Wayne "Mouse" Churchouse loves working with youth and helping them make good choices. Photo / Leanne Warr

Wayne Churchouse doesn't really like the limelight.

So it would be fair to say he was humbled to be told he would be getting a civic honour from Tararua District Council.

He has yet to receive the award, but it was decided to bestow the honour for his contribution to the Dannevirke community in a meeting of councillors last year and confirmed at last week's council meeting.

Churchouse, known to many as "Mouse", grew up in Palmerston North and joined New Zealand police in 1994.

"I liked the idea of helping people, helping the community," he says. The variety of the work and the challenge was also something that appealed to him.

When he left school, he started working as a diesel mechanic, then chose to join the Territorial Force (army reserve).

He spent 34 years in the Territorials and this would eventually lead him to being deployed to peacekeeping duties in East Timor in 2001.

"I really enjoyed it," he says.

"The East Timorese were lovely people. It was a privilege to be over there to help them."

A few years ago, Churchouse began helping a Cactus programme in Wairoa.

As part of the Cactus (short for Combined Adolescent Challenge Training Unit) programme, students take part in the Longest Day, which includes a full day of activities designed to test physical and mental strength as well as teamwork.

With his experience in the army reserves, Churchouse was able to lend his skills.

He says he saw the benefits of the programme, both in reducing youth crime and in helping the community as a whole.

"They'd had huge success and every other town that had run it had huge success, so I thought I could do the same down here," he says.

While the other groups didn't have anything formal, he decided to design his own programme, using many of the same training ideas he'd learnt in the Territorials.

He also runs a mini Cactus programme for primary school students.

Working with youth is something the senior constable enjoys.

"I try to get involved in any youth activities," he says.

That includes going along on school camps with Dannevirke High School students.

He says he also takes children kayaking or hunting.

"I love the outdoors," adding that he likes to show the youth in the community the outdoors.

He's found the Cactus programme has been a huge benefit to youth in the community.

"I'm always hearing back from kids who have done it. How it's helped them."

He says it also helps build up their confidence and guides them in making different choices as well as building resilience.

Churchouse is also part of Land Search and Rescue, where he was a volunteer for eight years before a position came up in the police squad.