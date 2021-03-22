Dannevirke Community Board's tour of district proves well worthwhile

Erana Peeti-Webber, Pat Walshe, Terry Hynes, Dennis Henricksen, Peter Greatbatch, Linda Sorensen, Kim Spooner-Taylor and Bruce Johnson at a meeting last week at Akitio.

Photo / Supplied

A trip to the coast proved to be an invaluable exercise for Dannevirke Community Board members.

Board chairman Pat Walshe had proposed the trip at this month's meeting after

commenting on a tour he took part in with Tararua District Councillors to all four towns in the region.

Walshe suggested the board visit the district's outlying areas.

Last week the board, accompanied by its council representative, Erana Peeti-Webber, visited Akitio and Pongaroa.

First stop was Akitio Beach where the group met Akitio Boat Club president Bruce Johnson, Akitio resident Dennis Henricksen, Akitio Rates committee chairman Peter Greatbatch and community hall caretaker Linda Sorensen at the beach home of Stuart and Sandra Cordell who all aired their views.

Among the issues raised were rates and erosion of the foreshore.

There was a need for more picnic tables along the foreshore as these were always full and the ratepayers' group also wanted to see an electric barbecue installed.

Walshe said these were items the board could assist the community with.

Sorenson said she was very happy with how things were ticking over with the community hall which she oversees.

"This hall is used for a variety of functions and can sleep up to 48 people. It's very well used," Walshe said.

The group then travelled to Moanaroa Station where they saw the state of disrepair at the mouth of the water supply.

Walshe said this was an issue that would be referred to the council.

"One of the other issues raised was over the big pine trees that have been removed. Residents would like to have a say on what trees could be planted to replace them."

The group met with Akitio fire chief Hugh Ramsden who said the brigade had been donated a tanker trailer by Fonterra.

"This group just gets on with things. It's going really well and there are now 16 volunteers."

The visit to Pongaroa revealed some surprises for the group.

"We were amazed to be told there was not one vacant house in the village."

On arriving at Pongaroa a visit was made to the Pongaroa Craft Group's premises which once held the county council offices but is now owed by the group.

Walshe said the group was an important part of the community and had benefitted from community board funding, thought to be the only Pongaroa group to do so.

Members Maureen Martin and Pam Bowie showed the group through the premises which even house a pottery room.

Open days are held by the Pongaroa Craft Group every Wednesday and visitors are welcome.

The group met Pongaroa Way to Go chairwoman Heather Monk who outlined how this community organisation, which receives funding directly from the council, functions.

"We mostly maintain the projects that we have initiated, such as the bush walk and the playground. One of our next projects will be to help the Pongaroa Domain Board install cameras at the domain."

She said this was a facilty that was well used by campers.

A superb lunch at the Pongaroa hotel fortified the group for the drive home.

Walshe said the visit was really fruitful.

"It was a very eventful trip. We couldn't believe the welcome we received, from the way the Cordells welcomed us into their home and provided morning tea to the way the locals opened up to us and aired their views."

He said there were several matters to be looked at. Peeti-Webber would take the bigger issues back to the council while the board could be able to help with the smaller issues.

"All in all it was a brilliant day."