Dannevirke Community Board cuts donation for A & P Show

Tararua District Council chief executive Bryan Nicholson has been formally introduced to the Dannevirke Community Board. Photo / File

Dannevirke Community Board has drastically reduced the amount of its annual donation to the Dannevirke A & P Association.

The association sought $7800 to cover the fixed costs for the running of the annual show which will be held on February 5, 6 and 7.

In a letter to the board A & P secretary/treasurer Chrissy Matthews listed the costs as including emergency first aid care, sound systems, entertainment, security and advertising.

"Where possible we ask community groups to help, but in return we give them a donation. These groups include Dannevirke Lions, community patrol and fire brigade."

Matthews said the Dannevirke show was the only one in the Tararua District and the association wished to continue putting on a great event that attracted people from throughout the district and beyond.

Council governance manager Richard Taylor said this was an annual request leading up to the show and in the past the board had donated between $1500 and $2000.

"Last year the board donated $1800 and this was tagged to go toward the St John costs."

Community board chairman Pat Walshe said he wasn't happy that the association hadn't been able to supply its latest financial figures.

The association said these were unavailable because of Covid, but it had supplied the 2019 figures.

Board member Terry Hynes said in view of the historic connection to the board the A & P association be given $500 to again go toward St John costs.

Earlier in the meeting board members were formally introduced to the Tararua District Council's new chief executive Bryan Nicholson.

In addressing the meeting Nicholson said he was into week six of his new role and he looked forward to working with the board.

"I am enjoying being in the Tararua region and have some ties to the area."

He said from a community perspective the council was going through some changes.

"There will be more changes next year and this will have more of a community focus."

Walshe asked Nicholson why he chose to come to Dannevirke.

"It was a step up from a 2IC position at Whanganui council. My previous boss Kym Fell, who grew up in Dannevirke, told me if ever a position comes up in Tararua I should apply for it."

Nicholson said he liked the region and knew it well having grown up in Waipukurau.

"I lived in Woodville at the start of the century, I played rugby in Eketahuna and lived in Nireaha. So when the opportunity arose to apply for a position with the council I had no hesitation in throwing my hat into the ring in what I hope will be home for some years to come."