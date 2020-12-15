Dannevirke Christmas tree display a spectacular sight

Hours of work have gone into creating these beautiful Christmas trees.

Dannevirke Community Board's Christmas tree extravaganza has lived up to its name with an amazing array of trees on display.

The display, which was the idea of community board chairman Pat Walshe, has attracted 21 entries.

It's being held in the Rawhiti Lodge hall on High St and is well worth a visit.

The trees were put in place on Sunday and the display officially opened on Monday.

Walshe and deputy chairman Terry Hynes were at the hall on Monday for the opening and were impressed with the imaginative designs and the hours of work that had gone into decorating the individual trees.

"We're very happy with the display. In terms of numbers it's met our expectations," Walshe said.

"It's the first time we have held something like this and you never know how it's going to go. But you've got to try these things."

There is a public vote for the two most popular trees, with the winners receiving hampers donated by Cr Erana Peeti-Webber.

Trees have been created from different groups within the community including businesses, schools, organisations and individuals, including mayor Tracey Collis.

The Christmas tree extravaganza will run through until Christmas eve.

Opening hours are 10am until 2pm. It will also open by arrangement outside these hours for large groups.