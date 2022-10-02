Moe Hussain with David Tuitupou, who won King in the Ring and competed in the finals together.

Moe Hussain, from Dannevirke, made it to the final of the Trans-Tasman King in the Ring Kick Boxing Tournament in Auckland recently.

He was pitted against Auckland fighter David Tuitupou, 6'10'' and 170kg, who won in the Super Heavyweight Division.

Moe won his first two fights of the night to qualify for the final, all on the same night. He was cheered on by his family - his wife and two sons.

The top eight Australasian kickboxers were competing in the biggest fight so far this year. Australian and New Zealand champions were up against Moe, with the event being televised on TVNZ's Duke channel.

It was the second time he fought his opponent and it proved to be a real crowd-pleaser with plenty of action, the fight being three sets of three-minute rounds.

"With the big boys carrying a lot of power, a fight can be over with one shot," said Moe. "You take off like a bull out of a gate, all the way to the end."

He has been kickboxing for 10 years, having started at the age of 26, in Dannevirke. Moe does some training locally as well as driving down to Smac Featherston gym.

His philosophy is to stay healthy with home-cooked meals and a coffee before training or fighting.

There are more fights coming up this year, with plenty of interest from kickboxers wanting to fight Moe.

Zair Hussain WKA North Island Welterweigh Title winner.

He trains his nephew, Zair, who is 22 years old, from Dannevirke. Zair has had 15 fights to date, winning the North Island Championship Title recently.