Dannevirke and Pahiatua Dairy Weaner Sales conclude

By Dave Murdoch

With the end of the Dannevirke and Pahiatua dairy weaner sales approaching on Tuesday, January 26, there is still demand for beef cross bulls and heifers thanks to a wetter summer providing plenty of feed.

In the January 12 sale, numbers and prices for Friesian weaner bulls dropped on pre-Christmas levels, with the majority selling for between $400 and $420/head, the top going to Val Stanhill at $450/head.

Numbers of beef crosses remained high in both numbers and prices, as high as at any time in the season, according to PGG Wrightson stock agent Tim Pickering.

These made up the vast majority of the 478 stock sold.

The top price for white-faced bulls at $590/head went to Elmwood Dairying, which also took out the top price for beef cross heifers at $530/head.

Most white-faced beef cross bulls ranged between $520 and $560 and Angus sold at a lower price of $410-$480, although a good line from Phil Sturt reached $540/head.

Heifers were in demand, the range for white-faced being $460-530 and Angus $430-495 – top price in the latter going to Peter Borlase.

The final sale is on Tuesday, January 26 and numbers will be down a bit, but some good buying and selling opportunities could eventuate as farmers finish off their numbers to take them through autumn and winter.