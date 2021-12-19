Voyager 2021 media awards
Dannevirke A & P Show falls victim to Covid

2 minutes to read
Placegetters in A&P Show Horse 2021 Grand Prix: Maurice Beatson (left - 1st), Kathryn Alabaster (2nd), Oliver Edgecombe (3rd), Bailey Rutter (4th), Bridget Smith (5th) and Simon Wilson (6th.)

Bush Telegraph
By Dave Murdoch

Reluctantly the Dannevirke A&P Association committee decided to pull the plug on the 2022 A&P Show at a meeting on Tuesday evening.

President Pam Henricksen said the unpredictability of the Covid situation and the sheer demand on volunteer staff to police Vaccination Passes has made it impossible to go ahead with the full event.

She said volunteers in the different departments who are getting aged themselves were reluctant to put their hands up again for 2022 citing the risks associated with the pandemic to both the public and themselves.

Hohepa Hanuera supported by Kaea Boyd loved the merry-go-round horse in 2021. Mahon Entertainment may still come.
"We would hate to be responsible for spreading Covid in our community," said Pam and the Health Ministry advised, "to err on the side of caution."

Dannevirke is following the decision of many other A&P Societies to cancel shows.

Not all parts of the show are off with equestrian show jumping still prepared to go on after its successful show over a month age and Simon Collin says the beef and dairy section will run if there is enough interest from exhibitors.

Mahons is assessing the possibility of coming to provide its entertainment thrills.