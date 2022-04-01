Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

Danielle a part of the furniture in Napier travel world

3 minutes to read
Global travel, from one office in Napier since 1971 - Danielle Caldwell and team leader Maureen Halbert (right), who says: "We're both the boss." Photo / Warren Buckland

Global travel, from one office in Napier since 1971 - Danielle Caldwell and team leader Maureen Halbert (right), who says: "We're both the boss." Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawkes Bay Today
By Doug Laing

When the two staff at Hellowworld Travel in Napier started moving camp Danielle Caldwell could not unkindly be described as being part of the furniture.

She was there on the ground floor Dunvegan House, on

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.