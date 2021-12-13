Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

'Dairygeddon': Hawke's Bay dairy owners fear the new smokefree laws could bring ruin

5 minutes to read
Rupinder Jeet, owner of the Corner Store Dairy in Meeanee, said the new law changes could kill small businesses like his. Photo / Paul Taylor

Rupinder Jeet, owner of the Corner Store Dairy in Meeanee, said the new law changes could kill small businesses like his. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawkes Bay Today
By James Pocock

Some Hawke's Bay dairy owners believe new smoke-free laws could slash their livelihoods.

Under the new scheme, Auahi Kore Aotearoa Mahere Rautaki 2025, the Smokefree 2025 action plan, only tobacco products containing very low-level nicotine

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.