Dahlia is Dannevirke's floral emblem

The Dannevirke dahlia which has just flowered in an Alma St garden.

When Murray and Beth Holden visited a Feilding garden they were intrigued to see an unusual dahlia growing.

The owner of the garden was former Dannevirke resident Erin Gould, who revealed that the dahlia was actually known as the Dannevirke dahlia.

As the vice-president of the Dannevirke Gallery of History, Holden was interested in researching the background to the Dannevirke dahlia.

In hunting through Gallery of History records, Holden discovered that in 1950 the then Dannevirke mayor Edward Gibbard made an appeal through the Evening News for suggestions for a suitable flower or shrub to be adopted as a floral symbol for the borough.

The dahlia was adopted unanimously by the council on October 30, 1950, after inquiries into its suitability to the Dannevirke climate.

The council felt it was an appropriate choice as the flower had close associations with the Scandinavian botanist Anders Dahl.

Further research by Holden revealed that in 1998, while looking for a new flower logo for work, Dannevirke businessman Jim Morton was told by his father Dick that Dannevirke had a flower emblem.

According to a story in the Evening News of December 8, 1998, it took Morton a lot of work to confirm this as few people knew of it.

He eventually came across the news item from the 1950 council meeting.

Morton then made contact with a horticultural colleague, Dr Keith Hammett, of Auckland, one of the world's foremost dahlia breeders.

Morton asked, with the millennium in mind, if Dr Hammett would consider having one of the new varieties named after Dannevirke.

He proposed the name Danesvirk and after more discussions offered to donate the naming rights of a dahlia which could ruin into thousands of dollars.

Morton sought the support of the Dannevirke Community Board for the project, firstly with a letter of official support and then later other assistance in launching the project.

During a visit to Dr Hammett, the Mortons were given free rein to select one of the unnamed flowers.

They selected a single dahlia which is a combination of white, bright pink with a deep magenta centre and set off by dark foliage.

An article published in the Dannevirke News on October 14, 2005, said at the time of the Mortons' visit Dr Hammett had good memories of visiting Dannevirke and talking to members of the Mitre 10 Garden Club.

He made the decision to retain the name Dannevirke dahlia.

Tararua mayor Maureen Reynolds was given a couple of the Dannevirke dahlias to plant in her garden.

She said one didn't survive but although the other didn't flower until the following year it made an attractive showing when it did.

When contacted by Holden during his research she recalled that the dahlia was hard to grow.

Holden decided he wanted to obtain the Dannevirke dahlia but discovered the tubers were hard to come by.

He contacted Dr Hammett who was delighted that there was still interest in his dahlia.

Dr Hammett was able to source a tuber from Tauranga which he sent to the president of the National Dahlia Society of New Zealand, Dennis Rodgers, who lives in Feilding.

Rodgers grew the tuber and two months ago brought it to Dannevirke where it was planted in Holden's garden.

It is now in full bloom.

Holden says many people would have forgotten about the Dannevirke dahlia.

"I would like to see the flower revived. It would be great if the council would grow it in the Dannevirke Domain. That's what I would like to see happen."