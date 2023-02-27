Effie Palfreman, 9, of Waipukurau, has been busking in the town centre, singing songs to help raise money for the Central Hawke’s Bay relief fund. Video / Supplied

A passion for both singing and community has led to Effie Palfreman, 9, performing to raise money for cyclone-affected communities.

Effie, of Waipukurau, has been busking in the town centre, singing songs to help raise money for the Central Hawke’s Bay Relief Fund.

She saw that Cyclone Gabrielle had affected a lot of homes. She says she felt bad and told her mother she wanted to raise money for charity to help.

After a weekend of busking she raised $520, going out for an hour each day.

She says the community in town has been happy, proud and supportive.

“It makes me feel proud of myself and happy that all of these other people want to help fundraise.

Effie Palfreman, 9, performing to raise money for the Central Hawke's Bay relief fund. Photo / Supplied

“I think it will help lots of families and other people out there should do this too, and donate, because it is a really great charity.”

Effie has been doing singing lessons for a year, but has been singing for as long as she can remember.

Some of her favourite tracks to perform are Rock Around The Clock, Colours of the Wind and Riptide.

She says she enjoys performing, sharing her singing with the world, and letting people know that growing talent takes practice.

Her mother, Lisa Palfreman, says music and performing runs in the family. She says Effie’s aunty is very musical and when about 12 years old, she used to do a lot of busking for charity, playing the saxophone with her friend.

Effie Palfreman putting the money into the relief fund at the library. Photo / Supplied

“Effie loves performing, and I think it gives her great practice for entering in the Napier Performing Arts Society competitions as well as doing something great in the community.

“We need to look out for each other. It’s an important part of being a community.”

She says they have been amazed by the support received, including from The Sustainable Ewe, which donated $137.50 for Effie’s cause.

Lisa says both Pure Sports and Leisure and New World were very welcoming to Effie standing in front of the stores to sing, and they encouraged her to go back any time for her fundraising efforts.

“The generosity of people and the encouragement they’ve given Effie has been amazing. It’s been great for both fundraising and her self-confidence.”

She says Effie’s initiative and confidence to do this fundraising have stemmed from working with her vocal coach, Lyn Falconer.



