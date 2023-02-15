The bridge on Rakaiatai Road, near Dannevirke is no match for the swollen Manawatu River. Video / Supplied

Many of those in rural communities in the Tararua District are going to need support in the coming days and weeks, say one Weber couple.

Trudy and Simon Hales of Kereru Farm say some communities in Tararua District are still cut off. Photo / NZME

Simon and Trudy Hales said there were a number of properties out toward the coast that still remained cut off in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle and were expected to be for some time.

The couple felt fortunate that they were not as badly hit as many other properties.

“It’s certainly more than we were expecting,” Trudy said. “We’re not too bad ourselves, but people around us and out to the coast, they’ve had a heck of a hammering.”

On Tuesday, Weber Rd was cut off by the overflowing Manawatu River, from around Otope Rd to beyond Lys Rd.

By Wednesday, the waters had receded and it was hoped a lane would be cleared enough for people to get through between Dannevirke and Weber.

Image taken by drone on Tuesday showing the flooding from the Manawatu River. Photo / Supplied

Simon said at a property along Route 52, the Akitio River overflowed and the water came up through some of the buildings.

“That got up pretty high,” he said.

Flooding in Pongaroa. Photo / Rebecca Eastwood

There was also a lot of damage to the roads around the district.

Many property owners would be assessing the damage over the next few days and trying to get some idea of what they were facing.

“People are a bit overwhelmed today. Yesterday was all action and sort of living in the moment a bit, dealing with it. Now everyone’s coming down from the adrenaline. So, people are a bit overwhelmed coming to grips with it.”

Jane Tylee, from east coast Rural Support Trust. Photo / NZME

Simon had been talking with Jane Tylee from the Rural Support Trust and said Jane was checking in with people in different areas.

“If there are any needs, or anyone’s concerned, or just need to chat, get hold of Jane,” Simon said.

“They are being quite active, trying to make sure people are okay.”

Trudy said people were still just trying to make assessments and weren’t sure what they needed.

“I think everyone’s literally going around and saying ‘wow, okay’, figuring out what their need is and what’s the first thing to attack.”

The couple said that emotional support was what was really needed right now.

Simon felt the main thing was supporting those still dealing with it.

“If someone in town knows someone out in the country, give them a ring. [Having] a yarn is probably the best support they can give. Ask them how they are and if they need anything.”

The couple said that while people in the Tararua District tended to be a bit staunch, there were going to be some out there who were having a difficult time of it.

“People are going to feel overwhelmed looking around their farm and feeling freaked out,” Trudy said.

“The next step is to share that and get a bit of support and start slowly working through how we’re going to get ourselves through.

“Sharing that burden is probably the most important thing for mental health, and for our people.”

Rural Support Trust website is: https://www.rural-support.org.nz/Regions/North-Island/East-Coast or phone 0800 787 254, select 3 for Tararua District.