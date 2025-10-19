Advertisement
Cyclone Gabrielle inquest: Disbelief over no centralised emergency platform

RNZ
6 mins to read

Flood damage in the Esk Valley in Hawke's Bay. Photo / RNZ, Tess Brunton

By Alexa Cook of RNZ

A Civil Defence boss has told a coronial inquest he can’t believe that, 14 years on from the devastating Christchurch earthquake, there is still no centralised information platform during emergencies.

Former Civil Defence group controller Ian Macdonald was giving evidence at

