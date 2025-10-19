The subject of EMAs – or Emergency Mobile Alerts – was discussed at length during the inquest in an effort to understand whether people could have been evacuated earlier.
An official emergency wasn’t declared until 4.04am on February 14 and an Emergency Mobile Alert wasn’t issued until 5.19am. By then, two people had already drowned in Eskdale.
When asked whether the threshold for issuing evacuation alerts should be lowered, Macdonald advised caution.
“The more you issue EMAs, the less effective they become,” he said. “We need to be very careful before we loosen up the EMA.”
Macdonald described how, since then, he’d seen an “eroding” of guidelines around when to issue an alert. He described receiving a tsunami evacuation alert when he was in the middle of the South Island.
“The problem you have is, if people are not listening to the EMA when they really need to listen to it, they will be in danger,” he said.
Coroner Erin Woolley questioned Macdonald on what he thought would improve the current emergency management system.
He replied it “definitely needs a rebuild”, given the frequency and intensity of weather events because of climate change, as it was increasing the expectations of what Civil Defence delivered.
“There needs to be a serious look at the whole system from top to bottom. Unless that happens, there won’t be change.”
Staffing of Civil Defence roles during emergencies was also discussed, as often people are pulled out of district council roles to help.
“The issue is we do not have a common training capability development course for New Zealand for Civil Defence staff. We need the same standards across the country,” Macdonald said, explaining that this would require monitored training courses where people had to achieve certain standards.
“There is always going to be real tension between council staff, their level of training and what they do as BAU [business as usual].
“Experience is the key thing, but how do you expose people to that, unless you go on deployments overseas for example.”
The former Civil Defence boss wanted to see more deliberate focus on the crisis leadership and management for local government staff.
“Most council staff, even in senior roles in EOCs [Emergency Operations Centres] and GECCs [Group Emergency Coordination Centres], just do not understand the pressure and what happens during a disaster... because they’ve never experienced it.”