Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Cyclone Gabrielle: Forestry slash inquiry - Stuart Nash’s industry ties could be ‘impediment’, forestry boss James Treadwell says

Hamish Bidwell
By
4 mins to read
Stuart Nash says the slash inquiry needs to be "short, sharp and very targeted". Photo / NZME

Stuart Nash says the slash inquiry needs to be "short, sharp and very targeted". Photo / NZME

Stuart Nash’s relationship with the forestry industry is being described as a help and a hindrance ahead of a ministerial inquiry into slash and land use.

Nash, the MP for Napier and Minister of Forestry,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today