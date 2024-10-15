East Coast residents will need to brace for at least another 14 months of closures on State Highway 2, as the cyclone-damaged section of the road between Napier and Wairoa won’t have two lanes open until next Christmas.
It has come a long way in 19 months, since Cyclone Gabrielle brought down massive chunks of hillside and contractors had to dig a two-metre-high tunnel through the mud and debris.
Transport Rebuild East Coast (TREC) Hawke’s Bay area manager Andrew Shannon said a key weakness for many of the damaged sites in the region was that the bridge approaches had been chewed out by floodwaters, so strengthening them had been a focus.
“That’s why we’ve got a magnum stone wall there, to stop that,” he said.
“We often have five sets of traffic lights between us and town, and then you’ve got the closures on top of that – what a disruption for 40km of road,” he said.
Harris said the closures have a big impact locally, especially for truck drivers carrying freight to and from Gisborne, dairy farm workers, meatworkers in Wairoa and parents bringing kids home from sports.
“It’s gone on for a long time. We’re realising this cyclone is not a sprint, it’s a marathon. It’s dragging on and on.
“Often you can come through at night and there is nothing happening. Everyone appreciates the road being rebuilt but they don’t appreciate the disruption to lives, which is unnecessary.”
Harris said it was causing problems for those trying to get workers up from Napier.
“That uncertainty leads to us becoming the last on the list for tradies, it also leads to uncertainty. Particularly this time of year coming into summer there’s a lot of casual rural staff driving in daily... anyone working from outside might come do two or three days in Tūtira, and they’re reluctant to come,” he said.