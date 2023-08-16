Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Cyclone Gabrielle: Category 2P property owners still waiting for answers

James Pocock
By
4 mins to read
Carol Kizilay (from left), Jen Robertson and Ersel Kizilay fall under Category 2P but still do not know what needs to be done before they can rebuild. Photo / Warren Buckland

Carol Kizilay (from left), Jen Robertson and Ersel Kizilay fall under Category 2P but still do not know what needs to be done before they can rebuild. Photo / Warren Buckland

Everyone is talking about Category 3, the red zone, and Category 1, where it is safe to rebuild after Cyclone Gabrielle. At opposite ends, the rules are well-defined.

Many provisionally in when stopbanks are rebuilt. Hundreds in Category 2A are waiting to find out if they will be placed in Category 1 or Category 3.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today